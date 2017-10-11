Stillwater resident builds dog park shed for Eagle Scout project

Brady Rasmussen poses with the completed utility shed he built at the Stillwater Dog Park for his Eagle Scout Project. (Submitted photo)

Brady Rasmussen, of Stillwater, completed his Eagle Scout project by building a utility shed for the Stillwater Dog Park, which is located at Myrtle Street and Deer Path near the Jaycee Ball Fields.

A Boy Scout since he was young, Rasmussen is working to receive his Eagle Scout badge, the highest rank in Boy Scouts.

Rasmussen decided to do his project at the dog park because he loves animals, especially dogs.

Rasmussen also volunteers for the Red Cross as a swimmers aid. He enjoys karate and music, playing piano, drums and guitar. Rasmussen writes his own songs and plays with his church band.