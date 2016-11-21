Sections & Communities

Community & People »

Applications sought for Miss Teen Washington County
Community & People »
Lakeview bwWEB
Lakeview Hospital’s homecare service receives two awards
Community & People »
lynne-bertalmio-director-225x300
Stillwater library director and assistant director to retire
Community & People »
For years Bruce Dupre has decked his Lakeland yard with thousands of Christmas lights. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)
Winter wonderland: Lakeland home attracts spectators with thousands of lights
Community & People »

Public Safety »

Stillwater Police logo-1
5 Stillwater businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
Public Safety »
police-siren
Former Oak-Land principal reported dead after going missing from Boutwells Landing
Public Safety »
The sheriff’s office will use Kyocera Brigadier phones as body cameras. (Photo from county board packet)
Local law enforcement plans for body cameras
Government »
Sheriff’s office will spend grant funds on new boat
Public Safety »

Education »

Stillwater Area High School chemistry teacher Shelly Holmberg returns to teaching after surgery to remove a benign brain tumor. (Photo by McKenzie Bohlin)
Hoof Prints: SAHS chemistry teacher returns after brain tumor
Education »
District 834 Stillwater Area Public Schoos school buses
Names selected for future middle schools in District 834
Education »
Hoof Prints: SAHS senior begins career in mortuary sciences
Education »
Law firm Eckberg Lammers advises the Mock Trial team. (Submitted photo)
Hoof Prints: Mock trial gives student a peek into the court room
Education »

Government »

County board sets final 2017 budget, levy
Government »
Lake-Elmo-sign
Lake Elmo council argues over use of funds for parks and trails
Government »
Oak Park Heights budget decreases slightly, has minimal tax impact
Government »
Bayport leases old fire hall to DOC for 6 months
Government »

Opinion & Columns »

edit-toon-fake-news-bw
Column: Fake news is a cancer for society
Opinion & Columns »
Marny Stebbins (Photo courtesy of Shelly Kryzer Photography)
Column: All wrapped up
Opinion & Columns »
letter-envelope
Letter: Police association thanks community
Opinion & Columns »
Lydia Carli later in life. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)
Back in Time: A Tamarack House Christmas
Opinion & Columns »

Sports »

Stillwater’s Garrett Corcoran launches a 3-pointer in the second half of a 66-49 nonconference boys’ basketball victory over Buffalo on Dec. 22 at SAHS. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Boys basketball: Ponies hold off Buffalo for first win
Sports »
Girls hockey: Stillwater falls to Grand Rapids/Greenway in OT
Sports »
10 years ago this week….
Sports »
Wrestling: Stillwater improves to 5-0 after triangular
Sports »

Arts & Entertainment »

Angie Hong
Column: Smart salting — save money, do good
Arts & Entertainment »
Nancy Condon, “Goodwill Hunting #2,” fiber, 24” x 24”.
At The Phipps Center for the Arts
Arts & Entertainment »
1222-nativity-3
Live Nativity Christmas Eve: Stillwater church event features real animals and cast for second year
Arts & Entertainment »
East Metro Symphony Orchestra presents new take on ‘The Nutcracker’ Dec. 18
Arts & Entertainment »

Business »

A gun range project proposed in Oak Park Heights had appeared dead, but new interest from investors may turn the concept into reality. The Oak Park Heights City Council approved the plans a second time Dec. 13 after the original approval expired. (Image courtesy of Out of the Box Architecture)
Oak Park Heights gun range proposal revived
Business »
Ideal Credit Union opens in Stillwater
Business »
Faust is senior VP at First State Bank & Trust
Business »
Todd Kockelman
Column: What are catch-up retirement contributions really worth?
Business »

Faith »

Carla McGough
Column: Silent night, calm and bright
Faith »
Janel Kuester
Column: When Christmas isn’t so merry
Faith »
1222-nativity-3
Live Nativity Christmas Eve: Stillwater church event features real animals and cast for second year
Arts & Entertainment »
Wagon rides and hot beverages are available on select weekend nights as part of Rockpoint Church’s annual Valley Lights display in Lake Elmo. (Submitted photos)
Rockpoint Church hosts 3rd annual Valley Lights display
Arts & Entertainment »