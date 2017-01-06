Community & People »

Sections & Communities

Cuinn Bierman, 4, of Plymouth wears evidence that he’s enjoyed the first licks of his ice cream cone. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)
Icy fun in Stillwater
Fifth annual Great Idea Challenge launches
Community Thread has free tax filing assistance
gala-logo
Chamber announces community award winners
Sgt. Jeff Magler joined the Stillwater Police Department full time in 1986. He worked his last shift Jan. 20, 2017. (Submitted photo)
Stillwater officer retires after 31 years
Secretary of state discusses Safe at Home program
Sheriff squad car
Sheriff’s office will continue to work with St. Croix County for squad installation services
County board approves sheriff’s office agreement for Lake Elmo law enforcement
Hoof Prints: Military is popular post secondary plan
Jeff Ranta (Ranta by Mira Lanasa)
Hoof Prints: Ranta involved with school after retirement
College student achievements
Alexander Pavlicin
Student will head to D.C. for senate youth program
road-construction-cone
Public invited to open house for Osgood Avenue project
The right turn-off and turn-on access to Highway 36 from the North Frontage Road between Osgood and Greeley is closed and will be eliminated. Area business owners, such as Joe Kohler of Joseph’s Family Restaurant, fear it will be bad for business. (Gazette staff photo by Alicia Lebens)
The $57 million question; cities seek state aid for local roads
Six employees at Lake Elmo City Hall have quit since March. At least three have publicly cited a hostile work environment as a factor. (Gazette staff photo by Alicia Lebens)
Lake Elmo terminates finance director’s contract
Bayport-Lakeside-Park
Bayport picks Bell for city’s top job
Ask legislators to oppose bill to fine protestors
letter-envelope
Letter: 1st school board meeting of 2017 a disappointment
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer
Weather or Not: Another month for winter fun
A sleigh with a band in Stillwater. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)
Back in Time: Sleigh rides
Stillwater’s Aidan Bloomquist finishes 14th to help provide a strong showing for the Ponies in the 200 individual medley during the Class AA boys’ swimming and diving True Team state meet on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Boys swimming and diving: Ponies finish second at True Team state
Boys hockey: Late tally lifts Panthers over Stillwater
2-3-spo-gbask-whittington
Girls basketball: Scalia eclipses 1,000 career points in Stillwater’s loss to Raiders
10 years ago this week….
Romance-themed concert by local orchestra Feb. 11
Seven of the pilots who flew in the original Hudson Hot Air Affair in 1990 will return for this year’s festival. (Photo courtesy of Hudson Hot Air Affair Inc.)
Hudson Hot Air Affair is Feb. 3-5
Valley Muses: Winter 2017
Festival Theatre’s Youth & Family Theatre Series was started in 2008 and provides an opportunity for community participation in the performing arts. Pictured are actors in a production of “James and the Giant Peach.” The first show in this year’s series will be an original piece telling the story of the Titanic. (Photo courtesy of Festival Theatre)
Festival Theatre announces auditions for a ‘Titanic’ youth production
Grant resident receives Realtor Emeritus award
Gazette logo new sq
Gazette wins 6 state journalism awards
Jeff Zignego
Columns: 10 reasons to call your auto insurance agent
‘Pints with a Purpose’ beer and hymns
Free marriage conference in Stillwater
Learn about wills and more Feb. 4 at Guardian Angels
Buff Grace
Column: A good time for the truth
