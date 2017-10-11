Kathleen Benson, 90 years, one day short of 91, was born in Ellsworth, Wisconsin on October 9, 1926; the daughter of Frank and Esther Welch. She was raised in St. Paul, Minnesota and graduated from Harding High School in 1944. She attended nursing school at the University of Minnesota but decided nursing was not for her and became a secretary for Gould Manufacturing. She met her husband Gerald Benson at the Minnehaha dance hall in St. Paul, and they were married on October 23, 1948. They both loved to listen and dance to polka music and continued this throughout their marriage of 62 years.

Kathleen and Gerald raised a family of eight children on a dairy farm near Stillwater, Minnesota. Kathleen was a member of the St. Isadore Band of the Alter Rosary Society at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She founded the Soil Savers 4H Club of Washington County. She was a full-time homemaker, cooking, canning, sewing, and especially enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

In 1979, the family relocated near and another dairy farm that was purchased in rural Roberts, Wisconsin. There, she was a member of the St. Croix County Homemakers, belonged to the Red Hats Club, and was a longtime member of the Immaculate Concepcion Catholic Church in Hammond, Wisconsin.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Benson; her parents, Frank and Esther Welch; sister Francis Donahue; brother Jack Welch; and granddaughter Becky Benson.

She is survived by her brothers Don (Margie) Welch and Bob (Donna) Welch; her children Ted (Pam), Tom (Valentyna), Jim, Robert (Beth), Barbara, Beverly, Donald (Yolanda), David (Lori); 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen Benson will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 13 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hammond. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at church Friday morning. Memorials are preferred. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with her granddaughters being active casketbearers and her grandsons being honorary casketbearers. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home for Baldwin.