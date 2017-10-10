County to work with Solid Ground on homelessness prevention

Washington County will work with Solid Ground, formerly East Metro Women’s Council, to prevent homelessness, after the county board agreed to provide $129,140 in homelessness prevention funds to the agency Sept. 26.

The grant is to be used between now and June 30, 2019. The money is from the state’s Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance Program. The funds will be used to serve 32 households with families experiencing homelessness with support services and rent payment assistance through the Home Again program. The program seeks to ensure families and individuals will be permanently housed at the end of the program and will not re-enter shelters or become homeless within six months of leaving the program.

In 1993, the Minnesota Legislature established the program to assist families with children, youth/unaccompanied youth, and single adults who are experiencing barriers to housing stability. The program is conducted through the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency with funds awarded on a biennial basis.

Washington County will serve as fiscal agent of the program, and will also compile reports to Minnesota Housing.