Notice of Public Hearings – WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

7645CURRELLBLVD WOODBURY, MN 55125 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND PUBLIC COMMENT ON THE PROPOSED SIGNIFICANT AMENDMENT TO THE 2015-2010 CAPITAL FUND PLAN FIVE YEAR PLAN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Washington County Community Development Agency will be amending its 2015-2019 Capital Fund Plan Five Year Plan. A public hearing to review these items will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Washington County CDA offices at 7645 Currell Blvd., Woodbury, Minnesota. A draft of the proposed changes is available for review at the Agencys office located at 7645 Currell Blvd., Woodbury, MN and on the Authoritys website at: http://www.washingtonncountycda.org. A public comment period Is hereby in effect through Tuesday, November 21,2017 at 3:00 p.m. Anyone interested in commenting on this plan may do so in writing or by attending the public hearing. Written comments can be mailed to the Washington County CDA at 7645 Currell Blvd., Woodbury, MN 55125. Comments on these changes may also be emailed to: [email protected]

The Washington County CDA Is subject to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by public entities. Information regarding the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act is available from the CDA office at 651-458-0936. Auxiliary aids for disabled persons are available upon request at least 72 hours in advance of an event. Please call 651-456-0936 (MN Relay Service 1-800-627-3529) to make arrangements.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

/s/ Barbara Dacy

Executive Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

October 6, 2017

741373