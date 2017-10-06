No-wake zone expected on St. Croix beginning Oct. 7

The St Croix River at Stillwater is predicted to exceed 683 feet above sea level in the late afternoon Saturday, Oct. 7, trigging a no-wake zone from Taylors Falls to the Mississippi River in Prescott, Wis. The river is expected to crest at 684.5 feet Tuesday, Oct. 10. The no-wake zone will remain in effect until water levels recede below 683 feet.

Marinas and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public water accesses along the St Croix River will be posted advising of the no-wake zone, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“Slow no wake” means watercraft should be operated at the slowest speed necessary to maintain steerage, and in no case greater than 5 miles per hour. The no-wake zone protects boaters from flood-related hazards such as floating debris and river currents, the sheriff’s office says. The no wake zone also helps minimize damage to shorelines, levees and islands, which are more vulnerable to damage from wakes during high water events.