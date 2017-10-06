Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – City of Stillwater

Stillwater, MN

Marine Circle Lift Station

City Project 2017-7

SECTION 00100 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals for the work described below will be received at the Office of the City Clerk, City of Stillwater, 216 4th Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082-4807 until 10 am on October 27, 2017 at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The work includes the following:

A. Removal of road and other miscellaneous items necessary to access the underground utilities.

B. Removal of the existing lift station equipment and piping in the Marine Circle Lift Station. The project includes the removal of a portion of the existing steel dry well as shown on the plans.

C. Removal of existing lift station controls for Marine Circle Lift Station.

D. Furnish and install new glass-fiber reinforced polyester (FRP) lift station insert and valve vault structure, pumps, piping, and valves for Marine Circle Lift Station.

E. Installation of City furnished Control Panel for Marine Circle Lift Station.

F. Marine Circle Lift Station will remain in service during changeover. All temporary bypass pumping of sewage required for the changeover is the responsibility of the CONTRACTOR and shall be coordinated with the City of Stillwater.

G. Restoration of road and other miscellaneous items disturbed during lift station rehabilitation.

H. Other miscellaneous work shown on the plans.

COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract must be complete by July 31, 2018.

PLANHOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS AND BID TABULATION: The planholders list, addendums and bid tabulations will be available for download on-line at www.bolton-menk.com or www.questcdn.com. Any addendums may also be distributed by mail, fax or email.

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.bolton-menk.com or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #5388549 on the websites Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $20.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a nonrefundable price of $50.00 per set, which includes applicable sales tax and shipping. Please make your check payable to Bolton & Menk, Inc. and send it to 2035 County Road D East, Maplewood, MN 55109-5314, (651) 704-9970, fax (651) 704-9971.

BID SECURITY: A certified check or proposal bond in the amount of not less than 10 percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of City of Stillwater shall accompany each bid.

OWNERS RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interest of the Owner would be best served thereby.

Dated: October 3, 2017

/s/ Diane Ward,

City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

October 6, 13, 2017

741814

http://stillwatergazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/741814-1.pdf