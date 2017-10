The youth ministry Young Life is hosting a night of comedy featuring Bob Stromberg of the play “Triple Espresso.” The event will celebrate what Young Life is doing in the St. Croix Valley.

The comedy and a dinner will be at Oak Glen Golf Course in Stillwater on Sunday, Oct. 8, 5:30-8 p.m. This is an event for adults. RSVP by email to [email protected] or 651-430-1873.