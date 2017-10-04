Steven Graber passed away of sudden cardiac arrest at age 64 on October 2, 2017 in Concord, NC.

Steven was born in Stillwater June 12, 1953 to Emmett and Leona Graber.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary David Graber and son Gary Steven Graber.

He is survived by good friend Angela Morgan; sisters Norma, Bonnie, Sandra, Sue and Janice; one brother Michael; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His ashes will remain in North Carolina with Angela. No services are planned.