Volleyball: Resilient Ponies win seventh straight

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The injuries continue to pile up, but so do victories for the Stillwater volleyball team after knocking off Woodbury 3-1 in a Suburban East Conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 9-2) played without starting middle hitters Brooke Aschenbrener and Reece Koehler, but regrouped after a Game 2 hiccup to top the Royals 25-14, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-12.

Stillwater, which lost 6-foot-4 sophomore Maddie Whittington to injury before the season started, tapped its depth again to join East Ridge (3-0, 9-5) and Forest Lake (3-0, 8-5) as the only remaining unbeatens in the SEC.

Kayla Gjerde and Rachel Houle picked up the slack for the Ponies with 19 kills apiece. The seniors each hit over .400 for the match and combined for 38 of the team’s 50 kills.

“They’re the stalwarts for us when we’re short the people who were missing and people playing out of position a little bit,” Ponies coach Bob Fisher said. “Our opposition recognizes them as our stalwarts anyway so they have an extra emphasis put on them by other teams, but they come through.”

Lexi Oeltjen was sidelined with an ankle injury, but returned just in time. Morgan Grim also moved up from JV and played well, Fisher suggested.

“We had to put Lexi in the middle and she did great, and Morgan started her first match as middle hitter,” the coach said. “We had people playing out of position, but thank goodness they’re pretty versatile. We’re thankful we have that depth, but we still want to be healthy here for the first part of October.”

The Ponies cruised to a victory in Game 1, but struggled slightly while dropping the second game.

“Our lack of familiarity caused us some passing issues we normally don’t have, but that cleared itself up,” Fisher said. “It took a while to adapt, but they figured it out by Game 3.”

Grim and Houle each finished with three block assists.

Olivia Walsh totaled 46 set assists and the Ponies were also strong at the serving line at 95 percent with seven aces. Stillwater hit .328 for the match.

In Game 4, Walsh served five straight points and, after a sideout, Gjerde served eight in a row as the Ponies built a 14-2 lead and never looked back. Katie Krenz did not have an error in 15 serving attempts and finished with two aces.

“She had a real nice night, too,” Fisher said.

Britta Borrman totaled a team-high 17 digs for the Ponies while Houle, Gjerde and Walsh added 10 digs apiece.

Fisher and his players like the new larger training room at the high school, but they’d be even happier to see a lot less of it as the season moves along.

“Our buzz word around the gym is adversity and how you deal with it, but they’ve played really well,” Fisher said. “We’re spending too much time in the training room — we joked we should have our team meeting in there.”

It was the seventh win in a row for the fifth-ranked Ponies, who had won 15 straight games before the Royals ended that streak in Game 2.

• After playing just once in the past week, Stillwater’s schedule picks up with three matches in as many days. After facing Park in a conference match on Sept. 28, the Ponies travel to Grand Rapids for a nonconference match on Sept. 29 and then over to Moorhead to complete the weekend road trip on Sept. 30.