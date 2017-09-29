Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-4182

Estate of

JEANNE M. DOWNS-LUEBKER

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Elizabeth Luebker, whose address is 1800 6th Street, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: September 25, 2017

By: /s/ Pamela Kreier

Registrar

By: Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

Pro Se

Elizabeth Luebker

1800 6th Street

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Published in the

Stillwatert Gazette

September 29, October 6, 2017

738418