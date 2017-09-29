Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 82-PR-17-4182
Estate of
JEANNE M. DOWNS-LUEBKER
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Elizabeth Luebker, whose address is 1800 6th Street, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: September 25, 2017
By: /s/ Pamela Kreier
Registrar
By: Annette Fritz
Court Administrator
Pro Se
Elizabeth Luebker
1800 6th Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Published in the
Stillwatert Gazette
September 29, October 6, 2017
738418