Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE

Date: September 1, 2017

YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

1. Default has occurred in the terms and conditions of the Declaration for Pendryn Villas Homeowners Association (hereinafter the Association) which was recorded as Document No. 830068 on January 26, 1995 in the office of the Washington County Recorder, as amended and supplemented, and also, pursuant to Minn. Stat. 515B.3-116, covering the following property:

Unit No. 80, CIC No. 72, Pendryn Villas, a Condominium, Washington County, Minnesota

03.028.21.21.0084

9379 Turnberry Alcove, Woodbury, WIN 55125

2. Pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of September 1, 2017 from Sheila M. Johnson, title holder, to the Association, a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $3,691.00 for unpaid association assessments, late fees, attorneys fees and costs, plus any other such amounts that will accrue after September 1, 2017 including additional assessments and reasonable attorneys fees and costs of collection and foreclosure which will be added to the amount claimed due and owing at the time of the sale herein.

3. No action is now pending at law or otherwise to recover said debt or any part thereof.

4. That all preforeclosure requirements have been met.

5. The owner has not been released from the owners financial obligation to pay said amount.

6. The Declaration, referenced above, and Minn. Stat. 515B.3-115 and 515B.3-116 provide for a continuing lien against the property. A Notice of Lien evidencing the amount due as of April 26, 2017 was recorded on May 5, 2017 as Document No. 4110665 in the Washington County Recorders Office.

7. Pursuant to the power of sale contained in the same Declaration and granted by the owner in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration and pursuant to Minn. Stat. 515B.3-115 and 515B.3-116, said Lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the Sheriff of Washington County, at the Washington County Sheriffs Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082 on the 15th day of November, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at public auction to the highest bidder, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorneys fees as allowed by law.

8. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owner, her personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. The date and time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2018, if the account is not reinstated or the owner does not redeem from the foreclosure sale.

REDEMPTION NOTICE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

9. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Attorneys for Pendryn Villas Homeowners Association

Chestnut Cambronne PA

By: /s/ Gretchen S. Schellhas, Esq. (#195595)

17 Washington Avenue North,

Suite 300

Minneapolis, MN 55401-2048

(612) 339-7300

(Pendryn Villas – Johnson 20140998.005)

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 29, October 6, 13, 20, 27, November 3, 2017

739200