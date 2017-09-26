Volleyball: Ponies improve to 2-0 in SEC

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The fourth-ranked Stillwater volleyball team continued its strong play in recent weeks while dispatching Mounds View in White Bear Lake in Suburban East Conference matches.

The Ponies have 14 consecutive games over six matches since falling to then top-ranked Eagan in five games on Sept. 5. Stillwater (2-0 SEC, 8-2) blanked Mounds View 3-0 in its conference opener on Thursday, Sept. 14 and followed that up with a 3-0 win over the Bears on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

“They’re not easing up in any of these games to stretch it out,” Ponies coach Bob Fisher said.

Stillwater defeated the Bears 25-15, 25-14 and 25-19 in what was a solid, but not superb outing the coach suggested.

“The girls were happy to win, but we didn’t think our serve receive was as sharp as it’s been and maybe our serving wasn’t as aggressive as it has been,” Fisher said. “Not taking anything away from White Bear Lake, but one of the things I appreciate about these girls is they’re always trying to get better and if we don’t have that sense at the end of a match, they voice that concern and that came up at our post-match meeting.”

Stillwater served at 92 percent and was also strong on the attack while hitting at a .280 clip for the match. Kayla Gjerde, Rachel Houle and Brooke Aschenbrener all hit .400 or better, according to Fisher.

Houle led the way with 13 kills and Gjerde finished with 11 kills. Olivia Walsh spread the ball around for 25 set assists. Kate Raddatz added seven set assists off the bench in Games 2 and 3.

White Bear Lake kept pace with the Ponies early in Game 1, but Stillwater eventually stretched the lead and was not seriously threatened in the two games that followed.

“It was nice because we had a chance to play everyone, which was fun,” Fisher said.

Walsh also finished with five ace serves for the Ponies while Katie Krenz, Houle and Aschenbrener totaled two aces apiece.

“It was a good week and it’s good to be 2-0 in the conference and 8-2 overall,” Fisher said.

Stillwater 3, Mounds View 0

At Arden Hills, after defeating the Mustangs 2-0 in the semifinals of the Aerie Challenge at Apple Valley on Sept. 9, Stillwater was also too much for Mounds View while notching a 3-0 conference victory on Thursday, Sept. 14. The Ponies prevailed by scores of 25-21, 25-18 and 28-26.

Gjerde paced Stillwater with 13 kills while Houle added 11 kills. Reece Koehler and Aschenbrener each hit .357 in the match and combined for 13 kills as part of a balanced attack. Gjerde also finished with three block assists.

“That was a good day for her blocking,” said Fisher, whose team finished with four blocks in all.

Olivia Walsh finished with 35 set assists while junior defensive specialist Britta Borrman provided a team-high 18 digs.

“We started strong in most of the games,” Fisher said. “We could have sustained the effort a little better, but it can be tough when you’re playing a team twice in a week and both teams are so familiar with each other.”