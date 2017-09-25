Weaver and Stansbury are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Ana Weaver — Girls cross country

The Stillwater girls’ cross country team is off to a strong start this season and newcomer Ana Weaver has helped lead the way for a promising lineup.

The freshman was Stillwater’s top finisher, placing sixth overall in a time of 20:22, as the Ponies won the 24-team Rochester Mayo Invitational on Sept. 14 at Eastwood Golf Course. Weaver also ran well for the Ponies as they placed second behind Farmington at the Faribault Invitational at North Alexander Park on Sept. 8. She finished sixth in that race with a time of 20:13.

Addison Stansbury — Boys cross country

The top performer for the Ponies a year ago, Addison Stansbury is off to an impressive start this fall for the third-ranked Stillwater boys’ cross country team.

The junior, who is third in the Class AA individual state rankings, finished second at the prestigious Heartland Classic in Ames, Iowa on Sept. 16. He held off fourth-ranked Maxwell Manley for second place to help Stillwater to a second-place finish out of 32 teams in the field. Stansbury also fared well while placing third in the season-opening Marshfield Invitational on Sept. 3.