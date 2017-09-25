Girls tennis: Roseville topples Stillwater

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Facing two of the Suburban East Conference’s finest, the Stillwater girls’ tennis team dropped back-to-back 6-1 decisions against Mounds View and Roseville.

The Ponies (2-3 SEC, 5-4) were upended by conference front-runner Roseville in a dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Stillwater Area High School. The 10th-ranked Raiders followed that up with a convincing 6-1 win over Mounds View on Wednesday, Sept. 20 — handing the Mustangs their first conference setback of the season.

Stillwater collected its lone point at third doubles, where Allison Benning and Lauren Friederichs outlasted Sophie Caprella and Samantha Bardd 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.

The Ponies lost three-set matches at second singles and first doubles. Roseville’s Rachel Caprella and Anna Park defeated Jana Myers and Catherine Monty 5-7, 6-4, (10-5) at No. 1 doubles and second singles player Nikki Ridenour stopped Stillwater’s Elizabeth Quinn 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 at second singles.

“We won some sets, but couldn’t get enough,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.

The Raiders are a team on the rise and yet they featured just two seniors in the lineup against Stillwater.

Roseville 6, Stillwater 1

Singles

No. 1 — Vunnisa Vu (Ros) def. Ani Bailey, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 — Nikki Ridenour (Ros) def. Elizabeth Quinn, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

No. 3 — Hayley Helberg (Ros) def. Claire Gorman, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 4 — Serena Vu (Ros) def. Molly Anderson, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Rachel Caprella-Anna Park (Ros) def. Jana Myers-Catherine Monty, 5-7, 6-4, (10-5).

No. 2 — Liv Haugen-Madeline Lange (Ros) def. Rosie Braun-Erin Gallion, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 3 — Allison Benning-Lauren Friederichs (St) def. Sophie Caprella-Samantha Bardd, 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.

Mounds View 6, Stillwater 1

At Arden Hills, the Mustangs swept all four singles matches on the way to a 6-1 conference win over Stillwater on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Playing at second doubles, Jana Myers and Erin Gallion supplied the only point for Stillwater with a 4-6, 6-3, (11-9) victory over Caroline Culp and Sanjana Dutt.

Stillwater’s Rosie Braun and Lauren Friederichs won the first set of their match at third doubles before falling to Sarah Tang and hannah Lindgren 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Mounds View also needed three sets at second singles where Kat Smisicinski outlasted Elizabeth Quinn 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Mounds View 6, Stillwater 1

Singles

No. 1 — Taylor Trondson (MV) def. Ani Bailey, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 — Kat Smisicinski (MV) def. Elizabeth Quinn, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

No. 3 — Paige Trondson (MV) def. Claire Gorman, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 4 — Molly Austin (MV) def. Allison Benning, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Leah Brandt-Claire DeMay (MV) def. Molly Anderson-Catherine Monty, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2 — Jana Myers-Erin Gallion (St) def. Caroline Culp-Sanjana Dutt, 4-6, 6-4, (11-9).

No. 3 — Sarah Tang-Hannah Lindgren (MV) def. Rosie Braun-Lauren Friederichs, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.