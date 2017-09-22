Townships – STILLWATER TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Planning Commission of Stillwater Township, Washington County, Minnesota shall consider an application request from Daniel and Carla Horst for a variance to permit construction of a new single-family home in the same location as the existing home on the parcel at 9110 St. Croix Trail North. The project requires a variance from the dimensional standards of the existing lot and from the required setback from the bluff line in the St. Croix Riverway District. A public hearing will be held at the Planning Commission meeting on the 5th day of October, 2017, at 7:00 P.M at the Town Hall. A copy of the application and staff report will be available from the Town Clerk one week prior to the hearing.

Kathy Schmoeckel, Town Clerk

Stillwater Township, Minnesota

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 22, 2017

734863