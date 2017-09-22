Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-3917

In Re: Estate of

DOROTHY LEE JOHN,

a/k/a DOROTHY L. JOHN,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 31, 2017, at 9:00a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Washington County Government Center, 14949 – 62nd Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082, on a Petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Last Will and Testament dated May 8, 2015, and for the appointment of Frederick S. John, whose address is 17083 – 89th Place N., Maple Grove, MN 55311, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the Petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minnesota Statutes 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: September 13, 2017

BY THE COURT

Ellen L. Maas,

Judge of District Court

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

/s/ J. Johnson,

Deputy

Thomas M. Johnston (MN# 024756X)

JOHNSTON LAW GROUP PLLC

1472 White Oak Drive

Chaska, MN 55318-2525

Telephone: (952) 556-5200

Toll Free & Fax: 1-888-706-2244

E-mail: [email protected]

www.johnstonlawgroup.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 22, 29, 2017

734570