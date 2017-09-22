Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-3991

In Re: Estate of

Margaret M. Madigan,

a/k/a Margaret Marie Madigan and

Margaret Madigan,

Decedents.

Judith A. Kavanagh, (Petitioner), has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on November 14, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Washington County Courthouse, 14949-62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota on these petitions.

The petition represents that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition request the Court probate Margaret M. Madigans lost last Will dated October 23, 2009, determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled thereto.

Any objections to the petitions must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petitions are proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petitions will be granted.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.

Dated: September 18, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Ellen L. Maas,

Judge of District Court

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner:

Gene E. Adkins (#20951x)

Hitchcock Law Firm, PLLC

The Barrister Building

1465 Arcade Street

St. Paul, MN 55106

Telephone (651) 771-3401

Fax: (651) 772-2115

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 22, 29, 2017

735449