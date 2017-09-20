Girls tennis: Ponies topple Forest Lake in SEC dual

FOREST LAKE — Stillwater did not lose a set while sweeping the four singles matches in a 6-1 Suburban East Conference girls’ tennis victory at Forest Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Ponies (2-1 SEC, 5-2) also won two of three doubles points, including a three-set victory at the No. 3 spot.

Ani Bailey opened with a 6-1, 6-0 victory for Stillwater at first singles and teammates Elizabeth Quinn, Claire Gorman and Allison Benning also won in straight sets.

Stillwater’s Molly Anderson and Catherine Monty pulled out a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Avery Jorgensen and Carrie Voss at first doubles. Then at third doubles, Rosie Braun and Lauren Friederichs outlasted Biz Valley and Sydney Rydel for a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory.

Jana Myers and Erin Gallion rallied after getting blanked in the opening set before eventually falling to Forest Lake’s Jenna Zowin and Annikka Lamppa 6-0, 2-6, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.

“Forest Lake offered some good doubles matches, but we cruised pretty comfortably in the singles matches,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.

Stillwater 6, Forest Lake 1

Singles

No. 1 — Ani Bailey (St) def. Kaitlyn Culver, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 — Elizabeth Quinn (St) def. Abbi Evans, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Claire Gorman (St) def. Noelle Gorka, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 4 — Allison Benning (St) def. Natalie Runquist, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Molly Anderson-Catherine Monty (St) def. Avery Jorgensen-Carrie Voss, 6-2, 7-5.

No. 2 — Jenna Zowin-Annikka Lamppa (FL) def. Jana Myers-Erin Gallion, 6-0, 2-6, 7-5.

No. 3 — Rosie Braun-Lauren Friederichs (St) def. Biz Valley-Sydney Rydel, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

East Ridge 4, Stillwater 3

At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies won three-set battles at second and third doubles, but it was East Ridge that pulled out a three-set victory at No. 2 singles to trip up Stillwater in a conference dual meet on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Stillwater Area High School.

Led by four seniors, East Ridge claimed three of four points in the singles. Stillwater’s Molly Anderson turned in a 6-3, 6-1 win over Minneh Song at the fourth spot, but it was Megan Karrow who delivered the clinching point with a hard-fought 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win over Stillwater’s Elizabeth Quinn at second singles.

Rosie Braun and Erin Gallion rallied for a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory over East Ridge’s Sailu Bommareddy and Mary Kate Purtell at second doubles and the Ponies also won at the third spot with Allison Benning and Lauren Friederichs defeating Anna Tokheim and Makenna Sandberg 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Regan Doleful of East Ridge edged Ani Bailey 6-4, 6-4 at first singles and Jordyn Brown turned back multiple set points while closing out a 6-2, 7-6 (10-8) victory over Stillwater’s Claire Gorman at third singles.

“East Ridge was close throughout,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.

East Ridge 4, Stillwater 3

Singles

No. 1 — Regan Doleful (ER) def. Ani Bailey, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 2 — Megan Karrow (ER) def. Elizabeth Quinn, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 3 — Jordyn Brown (ER) def. Claire Gorman, 6-2, 7-6 (10-8).

No. 4 — Molly Anderson (St) def. Minneh Song, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Julia Travis-Kailey Courteau (ER) def. Jana Myers-Catherine Monty, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 2 — Rosie Braun-Erin Gallion (St) def. Sailu Bommareddy-Mary Kate Purtell, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

No. 3 — Allison Benning-Lauren Friederichs (St) def. Anna Tokheim-Makenna Sandberg, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.