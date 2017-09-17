St. Croix Valley Sports Hall of Fame welcomes four new members

This year’s individual inductees into the St. Croix Valley Sports Hall of Fame were Mike Pavlovich, from left, Tai Thorsheim, Andy Olson and Phil Johnson. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

Four individuals and three of Stillwater Area High School’s undefeated state championship boys’ soccer teams were inducted into the St. Croix Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 7 at The Grand Ballroom in downtown Stillwater. Tai Thorsheim

Three-sport standout Tai Thorsheim, a 1997 Stillwater graduate, was joined in this year’s induction class by former Ponies coaches Phil Johnson, Andy Olson and Mike Pavlovich. The 1995 and 1996 Stillwater boys’ soccer teams coached by Johnson and the 2016 state championship team coached by Jake Smothers, were also inducted.

Thorsheim played soccer, hockey and softball for the Ponies before joining the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team for two seasons. She thanked her parents and coaches, including fellow inductees Olson and Pavlovich, and said she was grateful for the opportunities and “the support that my mom’s generation never had.”

Thorsheim was a member of the girls’ soccer team that won a state championship in 1994. She was a three-time all-conference honoree in hockey who also received all-metro and all-state honors her junior and senior seasons. She helped lead the Ponies to the state tournament in 1995 and was also a finalist for Ms. Hockey in 1997.

In the spring, Thorsheim played for Stillwater’s state championship softball teams in 1995 and 1996. She was a three-time all-conference selection who also received all-metro and all-state honors in the sport. Thorsheim served as team captain for the Ponies in hockey and softball.

As a senior for the Ponies, Thorsheim received the Kolliner Award and the Jim McLaughlin Scholarship Award. She was also the state winner of the Athena Award. Phil Johnson

Thorsheim is also a hockey official who has worked at many levels, including youth, high school and college hockey.

Johnson compiled a 451-156-64 record in 32 seasons as head coach for the Stillwater boys’ soccer program. His teams captured 17 conference titles and 16 section crowns, including those back-to-back undefeated state championships in 1995 and 1996. Johnson was previously inducted into the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association Hall of Fame. He is also a recipient of the Tony Sanneh Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Johnson also coached three players who were named Mr. Soccer in Minnesota, including Marshall Morehead (1996), Dana Kurttila (1997) and Dan Horst (2002). Johnson was honored as the MSHSSCA Minnesota State Coach of the Year in 1996 and 2012 and was named the National High School Large School Coach of the Year in 1997.

In addition to the support from his family, Johnson expressed gratitude to his loyal assistant coaches during his remarks, saying: “They’re in my hall of fame.” Andy Olson

Like Johnson with the boys, Olson built the Stillwater girls’ soccer program into a perennial state power during 17 years as its head coach. Olson compiled a 275-55-27 record and guided teams to state championships in 1994 and 1998. He also produced two state runner-ups and one third-place finisher in eight state tournament appearances. He coached teams to 11 conference championship and two of his players Kyndra Hesse (1998) and Amanda McMahon (1999) were named Minnesota Ms. Soccer.

Olson was named Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 1994 and was inducted into the MSHSSCA Hall of Fame in 2001.

Olson’s influence extends beyond soccer as he has served as an assistant girls’ track and field coach for the Ponies for 21 years. He also served as the varsity wrestling coach at Stillwater for 10 years, racking up a 146-86-2 record during that time. He has also coached wrestling at the junior high level.

Pavlovich retired last spring to close out a four-decade career with the Ponies where he contributed to a total of eight state championships.

He built the Stillwater softball program into a state power while posting a 367-133 record with 11 conference championships in 22 seasons. Pavlovich’s teams qualified for six state tournaments and claimed state championships in 1995, 1996 and 1998. Mike Pavlovich

Pavlovich served on head football coach George Thole’s staff for three of the team’s state championships in that sport. He also coached ninth-grade basketball at Oak-Land Junior High for more than two decades. Later in his career, Pavlovich coached throwers for the successful Stillwater boys’ track and field program, including 2011 and 2013 when the Ponies captured their most recent state titles.

Pavlovich was also one of the primary organizers of the Nick Raiche Bike Ride, which was conducted for 20 years in memory of a former student who collapsed and died due to an undiagnosed heart defect during basketball practice.

The banquet concluded with Jake Smothers introducing and recapping last year’s state championship boys’ soccer season, during which the Ponies allowed just 11 goals on the way to the title.

This was the 18th class of inductees for the St. Croix Valley Sports Hall of Fame, which now features 84 individuals.

Below, coach Jake Smothers reflects on last year’s state championship boys’ soccer team, which joined Stillwater’s 1995 and 1996 undefeated state championship teams coached by Phil Johnson in getting inducted into the hall of fame on Thursday, Sept. 7 at The Grand Ballroom in Stillwater.

St. Croix Valley Sports Hall of Fame

2000 — Stanley Hubbard, Tom Juhl, Neil Junker, Bob Nelson, Dr. Andrea Saterbak and Gregg Thompson.

2001 — Bill Barnett, Kevin Brochman, Jody Eder-Zdechlik, George Thole and Bev Vanstrum.

2002 — Dick Beberg, Sarah Howard, Dick Olsen and Wes Windmiller.

2003 — Chris Engler, John “Jack” Junker, Kelli Ritzer-Thomas, Marta Wilson Christmann and Leonard “Len” McGuire.

2004 — Jerry Foley, Robert “Rob” McGarry, Lindsay Brown and Frank Stewart. Teams: 1914 boys basketball, 1943 football, 1960 boys tennis, 2003 boys cross country, and 2003 girls swimming and diving.

2005 — Don Anderson, Heather Larkin, Jim Lammers, Jim Podratz and Gary Marlow. Teams: 2004-05 boys basketball, and 2004-05 gymnastics.

2006 — Bob Roy, Mike Quinlan, Daren Danielson, Bill O’Brien, Sr., and Harry “Bud” Barnholdt. Teams: 2005 girls swimming and diving, 2005 adapted soccer and 2005 football.

2007 — Mark Campbell, Greg Fouks, Jeff Nelson and Stan Demoski. Teams: 2006-07 girls hockey, 2006 boys soccer, 1954-59 and 1966 boys golf.

2008 — William Palmer, Carolyn (Frisk) Capriglione and Kris Scholz. Teams: 2007-08 Girls Nordic skiing and 2008 baseball.

2009 — Allie Blomquist, James Buege, Aaron Runk, Adam Runk and Luke Watson. Teams: 2009 boys golf and 2009 girls golf.

2010 — Alena Martens, Michael Stratton, Nate Dwyer and Kurt Gunning. Teams: 2009 boys cross country and 2009 volleyball.

2011 — Andy Berg, Sean Graham, Terry Larson, Dr. Robert Meisterling, Stacey (Schoenrock) Sheetz and Cally Stewart. Teams: 2010 girls soccer and 2011 boys track and field.

2012 — Don Campbell, Glenn Harris, Kevin Klancher, Walt Kress, Tanya Schuh Modelli, Jill (Junker) Stimson, the 1975 Stillwater football team and the 1978-85, 1988 and 1991 Stillwater synchronized swim teams. Teams: 2011 boys cross country and 2012 softball.

2013 — Donald Buege, Sr., Molly (Miller) Casey, George Hoeppner and Duane Mutschler. Teams: 2012 boys cross country and 2013 boys track and field.

2014 — Gene “Taco” Bealka, Vik Wilson, Mark Miller, Todd Butterfield, Mike Orn and the 1982 Stillwater football team.

2015 — Steve Forseth, Kristi (Vollstedt) Heimerman, Kelly (McGinley) Herbster, Chad Rogness, the 1997 Stillwater boys’ tennis team, the 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987 and 1997 girls’ cross country skiing and Nordic ski teams, and the 1976, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1988 and 1990 girls’ alpine ski teams.

2016 — Bill Herzog, Karissa Hoehn, Chelsey Jones, Sarah (Karr) Rooker, Andrew Schmiesing, the 1991 Stillwater baseball team, and the 1995, 1996 and 1998 softball teams.

2017 — Phil Johnson, Andy Olson, Mike Pavlovich, Tai Thorsheim, and the 1995, 1996 and 2016 Stillwater boys’ soccer teams.

Past Achievers Inductees

2002 — Dr. Wally Bunce, Waldron Douglas, Johnny Ertle, Dick Farmer, James Junker, John Junker, Lawrence “Shoe” Junker, Bob Kolliner, Jim Olsen, Earl “Babe” Orff, Rob Ries and George Wohlers, Jr.

2008 — Gerald (String) Groth, Walt Kurth, Dan Corcoran, Bob McGarry, Bruce Bergen, Joe Brochman, Jack Delahunt, Connie Knoche, Marion (Bemis) Johnson, Howard Harvieux, Howard Jiran and the 1920-1921 girls basketball team.

2013 — Dean Anderson, Mary Blickenderfer, Robert Bliss, Daniel Carlson, Jim Doe, Howard Hanson, Dorothy (Simonet) Kilty, Jim McLaughlin, Kevin Meinke, Joe O’Brien, Jim Ratte and Gerhard “Get” Riebe.