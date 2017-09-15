Announcements

Robert M. McIlrath

By

Age 87, passed away peacefully September 9, 2017.
Preceded by wife, LaReine (LaBeau) McIlrath.
Survived by his children, Mary (Matt) Donahue, Brian (Lori) McIlrath, Rose (Julian) McIlrath-Garza and Marilyn (Ernie) Webb; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 19 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME – ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. at Cty. Rd. Dale St. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitations 4-8 PM Monday and 10-11 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.
