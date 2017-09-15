Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 82-PR-17-3822

In Re: Estate of

Phyllis M. Severson,

a/k/a Phyllis Severson,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated July 17, 2014 The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Deborah Edmundson whose address is 7382 Hidden Valley Trail S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: September 8, 2017

/s/ Pamela Kreier,

Registrar

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

ATTORNEY

Forrest M. Anderson #1946

7200 – 80th Street South, Suite 200

Cottage Grove, MN 55016

651-459-0955/Fax 651-459-7521

[email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 15, 22, 2017

732391