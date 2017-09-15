Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-3896

In Re: Estate of

MARJORIE M. MOREHEAD,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 14949 62nd Street N., Stillwater, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated February 18, 1981, and for the appointment of TIMOTHY M. MOREHEAD, whose address is 1932 BAYARD AVE. ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA 55116, as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: September 12, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Ellen Maas,

Judge of District Court

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Michael J. Burke

Michael J. Burke Law Office

842 Raymond Ave., Suite 200

St. Paul, MN 55114

Telephone: 651-324-6138

Facsimile: 651-251-1183

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 15, 22, 2017

733375