Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-3832

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY ANN SHANNON,

DECEDENT.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota, 55082, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of the Decedent dated July 25, 2002, and for the appointment of Doreena M. Loescher, whose address is 1530 73rd Avenue, Roberts, Wisconsin 54023, as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the Petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with the full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minnesota Statutes Section 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate of the Decedent are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: September 6, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Gary R. Schurrer,

Judge of District Court

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

/s/ J. Johnson,

Deputy

Mark A. Tebelius (MN# 214413)

Sjoberg & Tebelius, P.A.

Woodhill Office Park

2145 Woodlane Drive, Suite 101

Woodbury, Minnesota 55125

Telephone: (651) 738-3433

Facsimile: (651) 738-0020

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 15, 22, 2017

732403