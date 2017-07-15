‘Rumors’ opens at Festival Theatre

A crew builds the set of “Rumors,” which opens this weekend at Festival Theatre. (Submitted photo)

“Rumors,” a Neil Simon comedy that spent time on Broadway, opens at Festival Theatre July 15 at 7:30 p.m. The show will run through Aug. 6.

The show is directed by Mark Rosenwinkel, a longtime professor at Concordia University in St. Paul and former theatre professor of two of Festival Theatre’s newest staff members, arts education director Rachel Kuhnle and marketing manager, Josiah Laubenstein.

Laubenstein, performing in “Rumors,” said it’s fun to work with his former professor.

“You kind of pick up where you left off,” Laubenstein said. “There’s already a rapport and a shorthand, so you can just roll up your sleeves and get to work.”

The two collaborated last September on a script Rosenwinkel had written, “Orchard,” and have kept in touch since Laubenstein graduated in 2008.

Laubenstein added, “Mark’s great. He’s been working in the Twin Cities for a couple of decades now, as an actor, director and playwright. He really knows his comedy and he’s a wonderful resource to have out here at Festival.”

Tic/kets are $26 for adults, and $15 for youth 5-18. Tickets can be purchased at FestivalTheatre.org, by emailing [email protected] or by calling the box office at 715-483-3387.

The theater is at 125 N. Washington St. in St. Croix Falls,, Wis.