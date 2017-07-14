City – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF MEETING AND TIME CHANGE OF

THE STILLWATER CITY COUNCIL REGULAR AND RECESSED MEETING ON AUGUST 2, 2017

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that due to Night to Unite and an event closing the Stillwater Historic Bridge the Stillwater City Councils Regular and Recessed Meeting on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. has been changed to Wednesday, August 2, 2017 (as previously published on June 1, 2017). The times for the regular meeting is at 4:30 p.m. and the recessed meeting is at 5:30 p.m. (instead of 7:00 p.m.).

Meetings are held in Council Chambers at City Hall, 216 North 4th Street.

Do not hesitate to contact the City Clerks Office (651) 430-8802 if you have any questions or need further information.

Date: July 12, 2017

Signed: Diane Ward

City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

July 14, 2017

710869