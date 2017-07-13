Chamber welcomes Beautycounter

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Jackie Wylie from Beautycounter at a ribbon cutting celebration last month.

Beautycounter creates skincare and cosmetic products for the whole family. It says it’s committed to a health and safety standard beyond what’s required by U.S. law, and has banned the use of more than 1,500 questionable or harmful chemicals on its ‘’Never List.”

“I was unaware that I was putting products on myself and my kids that might not be safe,” said St. Croix Valley-based Beautycounter senior manager Jackie Wylie. “And once I tried the product line, I fell in love with it. I am proud to represent this product line because we all deserve better, and Beautcounter is doing something about it.”

Beautycounter educates and promotes their products through parties and offers skincare, makeup, and bath & body products for the whole family. Info: contact Jackie Wylie at 651-248-6626 or beautycounter.com/jackiewylie.