Tennis event raises money for Chuck Anderson Scholarship Fund

Friends and family of Chuck Anderson, along with past Stillwater tennis players, participated in this year’s “Mixed Up Tennis Doubles Tournament on Saturday, June 24 at Stillwater Area High School. Above, tournament regulars John, left, and Jack Andruschko, along with event organizer Marcy Laabs, middle, were part of fun. Below, former Ponies Isaac Thole, left, and Seth Cattanach, right, Chuck Anderson’s grandson, behind, were among the participants. (Contributed photos)

The “Mixed-Up Tennis Doubles Tournament”, which is a fundraiser for the Chuck Anderson Scholarship Fund, was held on Saturday, June 24 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Chuck Anderson Scholarship Fund provides an annual scholarship award to a member of the girls’ and boys’ tennis teams at Stillwater Area High School. Anderson, who passed away in the fall of 2005, compiled more than 1,000 victories in his coaching career, which included leading the Stillwater boys to a state championship in 1997. The popular coach also led Edina to nine state championships and he captured another at Robbinsdale Cooper.

Recipients of the Chuck Anderson Memorial Scholarship for the Stillwater boys include: ben Herrington-Gilmore (2009), Nate Cattanach (2009), Erik King (2010), Nico Gibb (2011), Kurt Patterson (2013), Nick Rheinberger (2014), Thomas Blackwell (2015) and Jonathan Luk (2016).

Members of the Stillwater girls’ program to receive the scholarship include: Arielle Johnson (2007), Alex McDowell (2008), Abby Harri (2009), Katherine Beach (2010), Ellie Port (2011), Maggie Corman (2012), Hannah Quinn (2013), Remi Larson (2014), Savannah Johnson (2015) and Emma Germundson (2016).