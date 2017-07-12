Marilyn J. Peterson

Marilyn Peterson, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2017. She was born and raised in Stillwater, MN.

The early part of her adult life was spent raising a family in Maplewood, MN but later in life adopted La Crosse, WI as a second home town.

She was preceded in death by her husband David L. Peterson; and by her brothers, John Lindberg, Richard Lindberg and Roger “Rod” Lindberg.

Loving mother of John D. (Renee) Peterson, Deborah M. Peterson, Julie J. Goldben, and Carolyn S. (Mike) Dosland; proud grandmother of Melonee Peterson, Michael Flettre, Dan (Carmen) Flettre, Alyssa Flettre, John Mattson, Steven (Laural) Mattson, Robert (Ali) Dosland, Bryce Dosland, Emma Lee Dosland and great-grandma to eight boys and two girls. Also survived by her dear sister Helen Jerde of Beaverton, Oregon and many nieces and nephews.

Marilyn “Molly” had a caring heart. It brought her much joy to do special acts of kindness for her loved ones, friends and neighbors, especially during her time as volunteer and a home health-care provider. Marilyn also had a quick sense of humor in most any circumstance.

She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her grandchildren and laughing with her friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 3rd, at 2 p.m., at Rutherford Cemetery, Stillwater, MN. Memorials in Marilyn’s name may be made to the Rutherford Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, Stillwater, MN.

Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI is assisting the family, (414)962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com