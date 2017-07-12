James “Chubbz” P. Raduenz

Chubbz was born on November 14, 1965 in Saint Paul, Minnesota and he passed away peacefully with family by his side at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota on July 6, 2017. He was formerly from Stillwater, Minnesota and graduated from Stillwater Area High School. He was instrumental in his family owned business Stillwater Motor Company.

Chubbz enjoyed his life at the cabin where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating with Patti, ATVing, snowmobiling and being with his friends at Zorbaz on the Lake. Little Sand was his home and the call of the loon is his play list. Chubbz will forever be known as Santa to his many friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Arthur Franklin Jr. and Patricia “Pat” (O’Connor) Raduenz.

He is survived by his special friend, Barb Hanson; siblings, Joan, Becky, Franklin, Daniel “DJ” (Linda); nieces and nephews, Christine (Mark), Jenna (Daniel), Daniel, Kelci, Tyler, Bobby, Laura, Alison (Micah); great niece and nephews, Landon, Ella, Emmet; also his beloved canine companion, Patti.

A Celebration of Chubbz’ life will be held Wednesday July 19, 2017 from 4-6:45 p.m. at the Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center in Stillwater, Minnesota, followed by a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. Family and Friends are invited to Fairview Cemetery for the committal of his cremains at 7:30 p.m. Chubbz’ pallbearers will be Bobby Raduenz, Tyler Raduenz, Daniel Radke, Spencer Guse and honorary pallbearer Billy Meister.

It was Chubbz’ wish to improve the horseshoe pits in Croixwood, memorials can be directed to donor’s choosing in his honor. Arrangements are being handled through the Cullen Crea Funeral Home.

