Public Safety Improper disposal of hot ashes causes fire Published July 12, 2017 at 11:18 pm By Stillwater Gazette The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1100 block of Sycamore around 2 p.m. July 2. The fire was discovered early by a passerby and extinguished mostly with a garden hose causing only minor extension into the garage structure. The cause of the fire was improper disposal of hot ashes in a plastic garbage can. No injuries were reported. The Stillwater Fire Department asks residents to use the incident as a reminder that hot ashes from a fireplace, grill or bonfire pit can remain hot for days and be a dangerous fire hazard. (Photos courtesy of the Stillwater Fire Department)