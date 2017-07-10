Boys golf: Stillwater boys name Anderson MVP

Senior Parker Anderson was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the conference and section champion Stillwater boys’ golf team, which went on to place fifth in the Class AAA state tournament. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Senior Parker Anderson was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the conference and section champion Stillwater boys’ golf team.

One of five All-Suburban East Conference honorees for the Ponies, Anderson was also a finalist for the Minnesota Mr. Golf Award. He joined teammates Brock Winter and Cole Jahnke in receiving all-state honors from the Minnesota Golf Coaches Association.

Anderson, Winter, Jahnke, Joey Murphy and Ben Corbid each received all-conference honors while Wyatt Wasko received honorable mention all-conference recognition.

The Ponies won the SEC Tournament and also won the program’s first conference championship since 1995. Stillwater also won the Section 4AAA title to qualify for its first state tournament since 2009. The Ponies placed fifth at state.

Sophomore Ike Gunderson was named the Best Newcomer for the Ponies, who also won the JV conference title. Winter was selected the team’s Most Improved Player and Noah Schraut garnered the Academic Award.

Corbid, Murphy and Jahnke were voted to serve as captains for the 2018 team, which is expected to return five of the six players from its state lineup.

Boys golf

All-Conference: Parker Anderson, Brock Winter, Cole Jahnke, Joey Murphy and Ben Corbid; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Wyatt Wasko; MGCA All-State: Parker Anderson, Brock Winter and Cole Jahnke; Minnesota Mr. Golf finalist: Parker Anderson; Best Newcomer: Ike Gunderson; Most Improved Player: Brock Winter; Academic Award: Noah Schraut; Most Valuable Athlete: Parker Anderson; Captain elect: Ben Corbid, Joey Murphy and Cole Jahnke.

Pony Golf Scramble set for Aug. 14

The Stillwater Pony Golf Scramble will be held on Monday, Aug. 14 at Stillwater Country Club. The shotgun start is scheduled for noon.

Money raised from this event will benefit the Stillwater boys’ and girls’ varsity golf programs, as well as other SAHS sports. Anyone interested in playing can sign up as a single as a team. Each team will be paired with a Ponies team member or golf professional.

Golf, cart and a burgers and brats buffet are included with entry fee, which is $60 per person for Stillwater Country Club members and $100 for guests.

Registration information is available at www.sccgolf.com. For questions or additional information, contact Dave Wolf at 651-439-7979.