Community ice cream social is July 20

Families enjoy an ice cream social at the Washington County Historic Courthouse. This year’s event is 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20. (Submitted photo)

The annual ice cream social on the grounds of the Washington County Historic Courthouse is 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20. The event serves as the kickoff to Stillwater’s Lumberjack Days festival.

Featured fun includes live music by Scrapegoat Skin & Bones, and Blue Groove Bluegrass. There will also be the Fantasy Corral Petting Zoo, children’s games and activities, historic medallion hunt medallion sales, the first medallion clue reading, a Civil War exhibit in the historic courthouse, and jail tours.

Hot dogs and brats, 50-cent root beer floats, doughnuts and penny candy will be available for purchase. The event has natural amphitheater seating with room to spread out blankets and chairs on the historic courthouse lawn.

The ice cream social is free and open to the public. In the event of rain, the event will move indoors.