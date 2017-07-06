Sports Anderson finalist for Lions Club Award Published July 6, 2017 at 12:39 pm By Stillwater Gazette Stillwater’s Hannah Anderson was one of six finalists for the St. Paul Downtown Lions Club Female Athlete of the Year Award, which was presented Temi Carda of Lakeville North in May at Mendakota Country Club. The other female finalists were Erin Moening of St. Paul Highland Park, Hanna Mortenson of Park, Kaia Porter of Roseville and Natalie Snodgrass of Eastview. Ryan Duffy of South St. Paul received the Male Athlete of the Year Award. The other finalists included Mike Delich of Eastview, Tyler Johnson of St. Paul Como Park, Grant Otte of Randolph, Nathan Reuvers of Lakeville North and Wade Sullivan of Lakeville North. Anderson, shown with SAHS Activities Director Ricky Michel, left, and soccer coach Mike Huber, received a total of nine letters at Stillwater while competing in soccer, hockey and track. (Contributed photo)