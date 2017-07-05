Lake Elmo Summer Reading program continues

The Lake Elmo Library summer reading program offers children a variety of activities focused on the theme, “Build a Better World.”

Through books, games and many STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities, participants are invited to discover new ways of looking at the world around them.

The program kicked off June 14, and it continued June 21 with a program featuring castles and bridges.

Participants played a game called “Knights and Castles;” using only one sheet of paper, participants were challenged to build a bridge strong enough to hold metal washers; participants used plastic cups and crepe paper streamers to make “fire-breathing dragons”; and with help from teen volunteers, participants built and decorated a cardboard castle with a working drawbridge.

The summer reading program continues at the library through Aug. 18. The library is at 3537 Lake Elmo Ave.

Info: lakeelmopubliclibrary.org