Golf: Minikahda Club to host U.S. Senior Amateur Championship

Scott Lipsky of the USGA hosted a discussion with three of Minnesota’s most accomplished players Tim Herron, from left, Alissa (Heron) Super and John Harris at the Minikahda Club in Minneapolis on Tuesday, June 27. The club will host the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship on Aug. 26-31. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

The Minikahda Club in Minneapolis will serve as host to the United States Golf Association’s 63rd Annual Senior Amateur Championship later this summer, drawing a field of 156 players from around the country.

One of 13 national championships conducted by the USGA each year, the Senior Amateur will be held Aug. 26-31 on one of Minnesota’s most storied courses. After two days of stroke-play qualifying, the top 64 finishers will advance to match play — where it will take six victories to be crowned champion.

Dave Ryan claimed last year’s title when the event was held at Old Warson Country Club in St. Louis.

Scott Lipsky of the USGA and The Minikahda Club hosted some of Minnesota’s most decorated players on Tuesday, June 27 to talk about the upcoming event, which is not among the organization’s most prominent, but it is a USGA national championship. One of this state’s top amateur and professional players over the past several decades, John Harris joined touring pro Tim Herron and past U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur champion Alissa (Heron) Super to talk about their experiences competing in USGA championships.

In addition to his four PGA Tour victories, Herron has competed in 11 U.S. Opens and also advanced to the Round of 16 at the U.S. Amateur in 1992, when he defeated a then 16-year-old Tiger Woods in the second round of match play. The U.S. Senior Amateur Championship will be the sixth USGA national championship to be conducted at The Minikahda Club in Minneapolis.

“He’s still mad about it,” Herron quipped.

Herron was already a PGA Tour winner when he caddied for his sister Alyssa when she won the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur in 1999. She begrudgingly admitted his importance on the bag that week.

“He kept me in it the whole time, but I don’t want to tell him that,” Super said.

Super was an outstanding college player, but said she didn’t want to pursue a professional career and the Mid-Amateur, much like the Senior Amateur, provides an opportunity for players to compete for a national championship.

Harris won the U.S. Amateur Championship in 1993 and he remains the last mid-amateur (over 25 years old) to win that event. He also played for the U.S. on four Walker Cup teams, including 1993 when the Americans defeated Great Britain and Ireland at Interlachen Country Club.

Among his many other amateur and professional achievements, Harris also played for Minnesota in its USGA Men’s State Team Championship victories in 1997 and 2001.

Regarding Minikahda, both Herron and Harris said it will provide a stiff test for players in this year’s field. The course, which was redesigned by noted architect Donald Ross in 1920 and renovated under Ron Prichard in 2001, is expected to play up to 6,800 yards with three-inch rough.

“A finesse player will win here,” Harris said. “Nobody has the short game to overcome poor driving on this golf course.”

“Experience plays a lot in a USGA event,” said Herron, who added he considers Minikahda perhaps the best course in the state.

Spectators are encouraged to attend the championship and admission is free. Qualifying for this event will be held at 50 sites (located in 41 states) between July 19 and Aug. 8. Wayzata Country Club will host the only sectional qualifier in Minnesota on Monday, July 24. Other qualifiers within a reasonable distance for Minnesota players will be held in Fargo, N.D. (July 31), Cedarburg, Wis. (Aug. 2) and Ankeny, Iowa (Aug. 7).

The registration deadline is July 12 and the only requirements for players is they are 55-years or older and carry a handicap index of 7.4 or lower.

This U.S. Senior Amateur will be the sixth USGA event conducted at Minikahda and the 36th overall hosted in the state of Minnesota. Minikahda hosted the U.S. Open when amateur Chick Evans won in 2016. The club also hosted the U.S. Amateur in 1927 when it was won by Bobby Jones, who defeated Evans in the finals. Minikahda also hosted the Walker Cup in 1957, the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 1988 and the Curtis Cup in 1998.

Kyle Thul, Kyle Scanlon qualify for State Open

Local teaching professionals Kyle Thul of Stillwater Country Club and Kyle Scanlon of Forest Hills Golf Club qualified for the Minnesota State Open Championship, which will be coming to StoneRidge Golf Club on July 21-23.

Scanlon shot a 71 to tie for second place in a qualifier at Bunker Hills Golf Club on Tuesday, June 27. Scanlon, an assistant coach for the Stillwater boys’ golf team, birdied three of the last five holes on his second nine to climb into contention. Grant Exsted of Edinburgh USA claimed medalist honors with a two-under 70.

Thul finished two shots back at 73 to finish in a tie for seventh place.

A second-chance qualifier will also be held at StoneRidge on Tuesday, July 11 to fill out the remainder of the field for the State Open.

