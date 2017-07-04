The Minnesota Orchestra will play a free concert July 9 in Hudson. (Submitted photo)

Minnesota Orchestra free outdoor concert July 9 in Hudson

The Phipps Center for the Arts proudly announces the 29th annual free outdoor concert by the Minnesota Orchestra on Sunday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Lakefront Park band shell in Hudson, Wis.

Under the direction of assistant conductor Roderick Cox, the acclaimed ensemble will delight music lovers of all ages with a mix of well-loved popular and classical music.

The program selections are John Stafford Smith’s “The Star-Spangled Banner;” Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Polonaise from “Eugene Onegin;” Antonín Dvorák’s Slavonic Dance in C major, Opus 46, No. 1, Slavonic Dance in E minor, Opus 72, No. 2, and Slavonic Dance in G minor, Opus 46, No. 8; Richard Wagner’s Prelude to “Lohengrin,” Act III; John Williams’ March from “Raiders of the Lost Ark;” Jean Sibelius’ “Finlandia,” Opus 26, No. 7; Traditional/arr. Robert Lowden’s “Armed Forces Salute;” Johann Strauss, Sr.’s “Radetzky” March, Opus 228; and Tchaikovsky’s “1812,” Solemn Overture, Opus 49.

This concert is sponsored by the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation, the Margaret Rivers Fund, and the William H. Phipps Foundation.

The Lakefront Park band shell is located west of The Phipps Center at the corner of First and Locust Streets. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Patrons are asked to respect the comfort of others by not smoking or bringing pets into the seating area.

For further information, contact The Phipps Center at 715-386-2305.

Summer art camp

Summer Art Camp is underway at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis. It runs through Aug. 11 with classes in drawing, painting, mixed media, ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry, and more for children ages preschool through teens. Also offered are “After Hours” classes for adults with children. Adults may sign up for one or more and have fun being creative this summer together with their child, grandchild, or young friend. Enrollment remains open in most classes.

For more information or to register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by the center.

‘The Savannah Sipping Society’ auditions July 17, 19 at The Phipps

Auditions for “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a comedy by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, will be held on Monday and Wednesday, July 17 and 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts is Hudson, Wis. Actors may schedule an audition time by going to ThePhipps.org. Callbacks, if needed, will be held on July 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Rehearsals begin August 7, Monday-Thursday, with possible weekend rehearsals, depending on cast availability. Nine performances will be given September 15-October 1, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

“The Savannah Sipping Society” is a comedy with incredible heart by the writers of “The Dixie Swim Club.” The ensemble cast features roles for four actresses, who do not have to be the age listed for the characters, just able to portray that age in performance. Four middle-aged women, Randa, 49; Marlafaye, 57; Dot, 69; and Jinx, 53, all find themselves alone at this point in their lives. After meeting at a hot yoga class, which they all hate, they decide to get together for drinks and companionship. They become fast friends and confidantes as they travel through this new phase of their lives.

The director comments, “This show is funny and heartwarming. The story is a journey of discovery that each of these women face together. The show is set in Savannah, Ga, so actresses will need to be comfortable learning and performing a southern dialect, which is not necessary for auditions. The dialect will be taught and rehearsed. This show contains lots of slap-stick physical comedy, so actresses should be comfortable with it and prepared to move.”

Character descriptions may be found on the website. There is one additional non-speaking female role that appears for a few moments at the end of Act I. Actresses should indicate if they are interested in this small role at the time of auditions.

Director Marcie Berg has worked at various theaters throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. Her most recent directing credits include “A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody” at The Phipps, “We Are Monsters” for Ashland Productions’ A.C.T. program, and “Death by Design: A Comedy with Murder” at Lakeshore Players.

For further information, contact the center at 715-386-2305.

The Phipps Members’ Spotlight

Together, members of The Phipps are a creative network joined by the belief in the center’s mission to “Celebrate the creative spirit.” All members are encouraged to share their unique creative talents in the 2017 Members’ Spotlight and connect with others who have similar creative inclinations. All who are not members are encouraged to join today and participate in this exciting event. A donation of any amount makes anyone age 18 and older a member of The Phipps. Online entry forms are due July 21. For membership information, as well as submission guidelines and entry forms, go to ThePhipps.org.

Submissions are being sought in any and all forms, including, but not limited to visual art (drawing, painting, mixed media, photography, sculpture, video, installation, pottery, jewelry, textiles, glass, etc.); architecture and design; clothing design; theater design (costume, sets, make-up, lighting, concept art, etc.); performing arts (drama, music, dance, spoken word, comedy, poetry, storytelling, etc.); as well as poetry and prose writing.

The Members’ Spotlight galleries exhibit will run Aug. 3 – Sept. 10, and open stage performances will take place on Thursday, August 3, both at the public reception, from 6-8 p.m., and at the Members’ Bash, a ticketed event for ages 18 and older, from 8-10 p.m.

All participating artists, including everyone performing in a group, must be 18 years or older. Participants may submit up to two items to be shown in The Galleries exhibit, and/or sign up to play music, sing, dance, act, or present another creative talent as part of the open stage performances.