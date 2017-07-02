Potbelly Sandwich Shop opens in Oak Park Heights

Potbelly Sandwich Shop has opened in Oak Park Heights, featuring the company’s first drive-through location in the state.

The shop opened June 25 near the Norell intersection.

The shop is led by general manager Holly Larkin, who brings more than 20 years restaurant experience to the job.

The shop is also accepting applications for employees.

The new shop is located at 13197 60th St. N. Ste. 300 in Oak Park Heights and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Delivery is available Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a minimum order of $25.

Neighborhood nonprofits interested in hosting a fundraising event with a Potbelly shop can reach out directly to the general manager to discuss.

Info: potbelly.com