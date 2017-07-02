Column: Endless summer days

From left, siblings Joe, Margot and John Rheinberger, of Stillwater, took the walk along the Chena River bike path in downtown Fairbanks and discovered the Antler Arch, often referred to as the Gateway to Downtown Fairbanks in Alaska. It’s made up of more than 100 moose and caribou antlers that were collected from hunters across the interior. The Rheinbergers visited Fairbanks for its summer solstice celebration last week. (Submitted photo)

By Marguerite Rheinberger

Guest Columnist

It was 9 p.m. as I quickly reached for my sunglasses in the luggage area of the Fairbanks (Alaska) International Airport. I was blinded with the high sun beaming through the large ceiling and side windows. The intensity made the temperature in the 60s feel more like the 80s.

I treated my brothers Joe and John to share in the experience that the three of us had longed for as children — endless summer days. We headed up to the Alaska Interior to take in the summer solstice, where 22-hour days prevailed and the other two hours appeared to be merely a haze where things could still be readily seen. It was an experience of a lifetime.

As is the case for most, our childhood summers were relished and even more so in retrospect. As children, days and nights were spent swimming, playing baseball, biking and partaking in numerous other activities with our friends. After hours of play, we still wanted more time outside. The extended daylight, nice weather and freedom from school made all things seem possible.

However, the biggest limitation on summer days in Minnesota is time itself — when the sun finally sets, the sky becomes dark to the point we can no longer safely continue what we’re doing. It’s obvious when the day has come to an end here.

Of course, our summer evenings as children were also curtailed by another strong force — our mother’s daily reminder, “Be home before dark!”

No Alaskan parent would dare say that to their child during the summer, lest they not see the child for several weeks.

The summer solstice occurs in the Northern Hemisphere sometime between June 20 and June 22, with factors like leap year impacting which date and time. This year, it occurred on June 20 but Fairbanks celebrated it over several days.

Every year on the Sunday closest to the solstice, downtown Fairbanks plays host to the Midnight Sun Festival, a 12-hour, three-block party. More than 30,000 people come to eat, listen to music, pan for gold, look at exhibits, play with the sled dog puppies, and relax on the banks of the Chena River. It’s Alaska’s largest one-day event.

We made a point to take a break during the long festival because of the sun’s intensity. While those attending were energized by the sun in the early hours of the celebration, when we returned, we found an unusual number of attendees sitting on the grass in the later hours as the sun continued to beat down on them. The sun dominated the outdoor celebration and you could not escape seeing nor feeling it. It was a poignant reminder of the reason for the celebration.

During that week, a 10K Midnight Sun Run also takes place, as well as a late-night Goldpanners baseball game called the Midnight Sun Game attended by thousands. It is held annually on June 21, which was a Wednesday this year. One could not help but wonder whether anyone in Fairbanks sleeps during the summer, and especially during the week of the summer solstice.

Many hotels, restaurants and businesses keep daily track of the sunrise and sunset times on chalk boards. We, on the other hand, had to constantly keep track of the time because it was elusive.

My brother John, who began his worldwide travels driving the infamous, treacherous, gravel-surfaced Alcan Highway in the late 70s, walked an unusually long 12-miles a day during our adventure north. He noticed that his sensitivity to time was way off based on the expected intensity, shadows and lighting from the sun — 9 p.m. looked and felt like 6 p.m.

We would meet Alaska residents who boat, garden, jog, golf, hike, fish and play tennis in the middle of the morning as if their nocturnal sleep habits were suspended during the summer months. More than a few residents told us the summer sun in Alaska “plays tricks with your head.”

My brother, Joe, an avid golfer who lived in Anchorage 33 years ago and hated the dimly lit winter days, quickly noticed that Fairbanks had more sunlight in June — nearly 2.5 more hours — than Anchorage, which is 360 miles south.

During our time in Fairbanks, we also visited the 22-degrees Fairbanks Ice Museum; went to the 40th anniversary celebration of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System; and visited Santa in nearby candy cane-themed North Pole, Alaska. We also spent a day in Denali National Park and Preserve (100th anniversary year) where we saw dozens of coveted park residents including wolves, moose, sheep, caribou and bears, many much too close for comfort, including some right in front of the car on the highway to and from Denali.

For the first few nights in Alaska I felt guilty sleeping, knowing the bright sun was right on the other side of the blackout curtains. However, during my waking hours, the high, bright sun with intense heat was energizing, and the time I needed for sleep quickly shortened as the trip went on.

With extra hours of daylight, the possibilities felt endless … just as they did when we were children.

Marguerite Rheinberger is a Stillwater resident and occasional Stillwater Gazette contributor.