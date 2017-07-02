College briefs: Bruggers and Bonine collect honors

Mitch Bruggers

Bruggers nets All-IIAC honors

Mitch Bruggers was named to Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference First Team as a designated hitter for the Luther College baseball team.

The 2014 Stillwater Area High School graduate helped lead the Norse to a 27-17 record, including 15-9 to tie for third place in the IIAC.

Bruggers, who also played at third base, started 34 of 36 games this season and posted a .318 batting average with 12 doubles and 20 RBIs.

As a senior for the Ponies, Bruggers batted .447 and earned all-conference and all-section honors.

Marie Bonine

Bonine caps career at Beloit

SAHS graduate Marie Bonine received All-Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference honors following her senior season at Beloit College.

The goaltender received honorable mention recognition for the Buccaneers, who finished with an 8-9 record (5-6 in MWLC).

Bonine played all 17 games for the Buccaneers and set a team record with 178 saves and also totaled 59 ground balls. She ranked second on the team with 16 caused turnovers.

The former Ponies standout ended her collegiate career with school records for saves (493) and ground balls (153).

Beloit’s first-year head coach Sammi Reiter is also a Stillwater graduate.