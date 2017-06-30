Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, July 12th, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Anne Stanfield of Ecumen for the consideration of a Concept Planned Unit Development for a senior living housing facility. The facility would be located at 114 Brick Street. PID 29.030.20.42.0001. Complete property and legal descriptions available upon request. CPC Case No. 2017-25.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

June 30, 2017

706774