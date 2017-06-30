Lift bridge is repaired after electrical problems left it stuck

The Empress unloaded its passengers at Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater, after the lift bridge got stuck in a partially up position June 27. Passengers were loaded onto trolleys. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

The Stillwater Lift Bridge has been repaired after an electrical problem caused it to be stuck in a partially up position for more than eight hours June 27.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) representative Kevin Gutknecht said the problem was “not an issue with any mechanical components of the bridge.”

A malfunction in an electrical meter socket that monitors power usage at the lift bridge failed, according to MnDOT, and disrupted the scheduled noon lift of the bridge June 27. The lift span of the bridge was on its downward journey at approximately 12:05 p.m. when the meter socket failed and cut electricity to the bridge. The bridge stopped about 30 feet above the water — about three quarters of its fully raised height.

A St. Croix Boat & Packet paddle wheel boat, the Empress, was stranded north of the lift bridge. It moored next to downtown Stillwater’s Lowell Park and unloaded its passengers onto trolleys.

Following the electrical failure, MnDOT Electrical Services Section employees and Xcel Energy crews responded to the bridge and made repairs at the bridge’s electrical service panel. The main service panel is located on land at the west end of the bridge on the Minnesota side.

Although power was restored to the bridge shortly before 8:30 p.m. June 27, MnDOT announced that after workers lowered the bridge and then attempted to lift it again, the lift span halted halfway up and remained in that position. Several employees from MnDOT’s Electrical Services Section (ESS) and the bridge tender were on the bridge when it became stalled the second time and were lifted down from the lift span with a bucket truck. Further inspection of the electrical system revealed that the main power cable that controls the lift span had burned out.

ESS crews were required to gather additional equipment and supplies and worked throughout the night to replace the damaged main power cable on the bridge in time for the morning rush hour traffic over the bridge. A temporary repair was made to the main power cable on the bridge and the bridge reopened just before 4:30 a.m. June 28. The bridge closed again at 10 p.m. June 28 to allow crews to make permanent repairs to the power cable and reopened at 4:30 a.m. June 29.

The Stillwater Lift Bridge will end its life as a bridge for motorized traffic when the new St. Croix Crossing bridge opens for motorists Aug. 3. The lift bridge will then be converted to a pedestrian and bike bridge.