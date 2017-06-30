Fourth of July in the St. Croix Valley

July Fourth is next week, and communities in the St. Croix Valley are celebrating with fireworks, parades and more.

Following are some of the festivities to choose from.

Stillwater

Live music and what the city says are the largest fireworks in Minnesota take over downtown Stillwater to celebrate Independence Day. Stillwater’s Fourth of July celebration will take place in Lowell and Pioneer parks Tuesday, July 4.

“Due to our location and space, we are able to launch the biggest fireworks in Minnesota,” said Stillwater Councilmember Mike Polehna. “Other places can only launch shells that are six or eight inches in diameter. We are able to launch 12-inch diameter shells 1,200 feet in the air.”

Live music will take place in the Lowell Park amphitheater, with Stereomaid starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by Scott Holt at 8 p.m. until dusk. Up the hill, in Pioneer Park, the St. Croix Jazz Orchestra will perform in the band shell 7-9 p.m.

Fireworks will begin around 10 p.m., and will once again be timed with music broadcast over speakers in Lowell Park, and simulcast on local radio station KLBB (AM 1220). Polehna continued his tradition of helping select the music for the show, which he said will be approximately 21 minutes long.

“The music will be played on the sound system downtown, but if you are watching from anywhere else you can grab your radio and listen along,” Polena said.

New this year, Polena said, the Stillwater Beyond the Yellow Ribbon chapter is hosting a veterans seating area on the Pedestrian Plaza in Lowell Park.

“There is some seating there, but we encourage veterans to bring a lawn chair and enjoy a reserved seat,” Polena said.

Other changes this year include shutting off vehicle access to parking lots close to Lowell Park.

“We received a recommendation from the police chief and fire chief to block off those parking lots for safety reasons,” Polehna said. “With so many kids running out between parked cars, it just makes sense to make a bigger buffer between people and vehicles.”

In past years, the Stillwater Police Department has estimated that turnout for the fireworks is between 20,000 and 25,000. Polehna said the city has received many donation from local businesses for the fireworks display and the city was able to put an additional $2,500 toward the fireworks for a large display this year.

Lake Elmo

The 29th annual Fourth of July Kids Parade will march through downtown Lake Elmo starting at noon Tuesday, July 4. Decorate your tricycle, bike, wagon, stroller or lawn tractor in red, white and blue. All participants will start at Lake Elmo Avenue and 32nd Street and will walk to Lions Playground. The grand marshals this year are representatives of the nonprofit FamilyMeans.

Ice cream will be served by the Lake Elmo Rotary. This year, the city council will take part in a “Dunk the Mayor or Council Person” dunk tank with all proceeds going to FamilyMeans.

Info: Call Mike Pearson at 651-775-3724. A dog carries the U.S. flag during the Afton Fourth of July Parade. (Gazette staff photo by Alicia Lebens)

Afton

Afton is gearing up for its 119th annual Fourth of July Parade, to begin at noon on Tuesday, July 4. The parade winds up and down Afton’s main street of St. Croix Trail.

This old-fashioned, patriotic parade will be led by grand marshals Paul and Rebecca Nickerson, owners of Selma’s Ice Cream Parlour.

Free, remote parking with shuttle rides will be available 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Lakeland Plaza, located on St. Croix Trail approximately four miles north of Afton. Parade-goers may also ride free open-air “town trolleys” along the parade route. The trolleys will make five stops on the route, from city hall to the south end of the old village, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., except during the parade.

The public is also invited to Town Square Park, located at 3418 St. Croix Trail across from Selma’s Ice Cream Parlour, for a celebration featuring music, food booths, a beer tent, a bounce house, kids crafts and more. Hours for the park celebration are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For directions, details and parade rules, visit aftonparade.com

Hudson

Booster Days is the annual Fourth of July Celebration in Lakefront Park, 505 First St., near downtown Hudson, Wis., along the St. Croix River.

The weekend event includes activities for all ages, such as carnival rides, live entertainment and multiple bands in the Hudson band shell each night. The city of Hudson is sponsoring a fireworks display at dusk Sunday, July 2.

Info: hudsonboosters.org.

Marine on St. Croix

The Marine on St. Croix annual Fourth of July festivities will begin at dusk Monday, July 3, with a fireworks display in downtown Marine around 10 p.m.

A Fourth of July running race will take place 9:15 a.m. July 4 with a two- and a four-mile race. Info and registration: marine4thofjulyrace.com.

The annual All Town Fourth of July parade takes place along the main street of downtown Marine. The kiddie parade will start the festivities when the noon whistle blows. Lineup for the parade begins at 11:30 a.m. The kiddie parade lineup begins at the log cabin, and everyone else can line up at the intersection of Judd and Berkey streets.