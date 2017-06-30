10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

VFW baseball — Patrick Rydeen and Matt Garavalia each throw complete games as the Lake Elmo VFW baseball team records Fourth District League victories over Rice Street and White Bear Lake. Post #5725 improves to 8-1 in league play and 16-1 overall.

Football — While preparing for his senior year at Stillwater Area High School, Brian Arnfelt verbally commits to attend school and play football for coach Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern University.

Track and field — Two-time individual state champion Ben Blankenship is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys’ track and field team. Kyle Peterson receives the Ern Peaslee Scholarship.