Girl Scout earns Gold Award

Cynthia Silva

Stillwater Area High School student Cynthia Silva has earned her Girl Scouts Gold Award, the highest honor awarded by the Girl Scouts. She was presented with the honor June 11.

Silva, who joined Girl Scouts in kindergarten will be a high school senior this fall.

Her Gold Award project consisted of building a mini library. She had a book donation drive at her church and donated half the books to children’s charities in the area. Next she built the mini library and used the rest of the books to stock the mini library.

She donated the library to the Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) program in Stillwater Area Public Schools. The ECFE placed the library in its waiting room area for children and parents to use.