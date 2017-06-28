Sports Old-time gridders hit the links Published June 28, 2017 at 12:15 pm By Stillwater Gazette The Minnesota Old Timers Football Association held its 16th Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, June 19 at River Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Among those participating in this year’s event are three members of the group’s 2017 class of inductees, including Don Micheletti, Dale Carmichael and Dick Tressel. Dave Nigon and columnist Charley “Shooter” Walters of the St. Paul Pioneer Press are also in this year’s five-member induction class. Pictured above are three upcoming inductees and three past honorees, including, from left, Micheletti, George Thole, Carmichael, Todd Guberman, Tressel and Gregg Wong. This year’s Old Timers Football Association Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Lowell Inn in downtown Stillwater.Micheletti attended Hibbing High School and is better known for a superb hockey career at the University of Minnesota — helping the Gophers win a national championship in 1979 and serving as captain the following season — but he was also a two-time all-conference quarterback and linebacker at Hibbing.Carmichael is a St. Paul Harding graduate who later played football at St. Cloud State University.Tressel, who is the older brother of former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel, is a former head football coach at Hamline University and later coached at Ohio State and Carleton.Nigon coached Totino-Grace to two state championships in football and he will also join the Old Timers Football Association Hall of Fame this year. He racked up a 241-91 record in 31 seasons as head coach, including 13 conference championships and nine section titles. (Contributed photo)