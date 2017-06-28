New St. Croix Crossing bridge will open to traffic by Aug. 3

The new bridge over the St. Croix is scheduled to open within 24 hours of a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. (Photo courtesy of MnDOT)

The new bridge over the St. Croix River is scheduled to open to traffic by Thursday, Aug., 3, according to the project’s construction manager, Terry Zoller.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 2 was announced on June 15, but the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation had not said when the bridge would open to traffic, except that it would be shortly after the ribbon cutting. Now they’re being more specific.

“We’re saying within 24 hours of the ribbon cutting,” Zoller said.

He wouldn’t what time the bridge will open, except to say the changeover won’t happen during rush hour.

Zoller said he’s confident in the timeline, but noted that the sidewalk may not open to pedestrians immediately. There may also be painting and other details to wrap up that could impact traffic, but shouldn’t interfere with opening the bridge.

“We might have some lane closures out there after the bridge is open,” he said.

Zoller has said the goal is to close the lift bridge in downtown Stillwater on the same day the new bridge opens.