Learn about Minnesota’s surviving railroad depots

The Hay Lake School Museum will host an installment of the “Hay Lake Speaker Series” at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Join Bill Schrankler, Woodbury Heritage Society board member, as he takes guests for a “tour” with a talk on Minnesota’s train depots. Bill Schrankler

Schrankler is the author of “Shadows of Time … Minnesota’s Surviving Railroad Depots.” He will talk about his book, as well as share stories and old photographs. This event is free to the public.

The book is a compilation of history and photographs of 168 train depots, including 53 listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Schrankler first became interested in train depots after hearing his mother’s stories of immigrating to the U.S. and taking the “Orphan Train.” The Madelia depot was an important part of Schrankler’s family history, where he and his parents shared memories.

Once Shrankler became interested, he couldn’t stop. He and his wife traveled to every train depot in the state (roughly 7,000 miles), took thousands of pictures and uncovered stories behind more than 200 depots. From the smallest depot in Minnesota, to depots that have been turned into restaurants.

Schrankler will tell the stories behind some of these buildings June 25. He will be available to sign and sell copies of his books after the presentation.

The Hay Lake School Museum is located at 14020 195th St. N. in Scandia.

Info: Contact Dustyn Dubuque at [email protected] or 651-433-4019.