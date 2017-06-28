Janet M. O'Connell

Janet Marie O’Connell, age 86, of Hudson died peacefully Monday, June 26, 2017 at Lakeview Hospital surrounded by her family. Co-founder of the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes of Hudson and Baldwin.

Mass of Christian burial for Janet will be Monday July 3rd, 2017 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hudson. Burial will be at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson as well as one hour prior to the mass at the church Monday. Memorials are preferred to Dan O’Connell Peace Garden or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The ultimate privilege was given to her son and staff at O’Connell’s who were family to her, to coordinate her funeral celebration.

O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson WI

(715) 386-3725 • www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com