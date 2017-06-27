David Samuel Gilstad of Stillwater, Minnesota, passed away May 22, 2017 as a result of injuries sustained in a recent car accident in Minneapolis-St. Paul. He was 83 years-old.

David was born December 4, 1933 in Baldwin, Wisconsin to Sam and Hannah Gilstad. He graduated from Spring Valley High School, Spring Valley, Wisconsin in 1952. David was active in the theater while in high school.

David was a veteran of the US Army. He served in communications and was stationed in Alaska and Long Island, New York. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio and a Masters of Arts Degree from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He taught in the Durand, Wisconsin school district and at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the early 1960’s.

David was active in the theater and radio/TV/films during most of his life. As an actor, he played many supporting and lead roles in college productions and at several community theaters in and around the Twin Cities. He was also a player at the Green Ram Summer Theater in Baraboo, Wisconsin in the mid 1960’s. David worked as a writer for WEAU-TV in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, working with the likes of Aldy Swanson, Bob Dawson and Howard Tricky. In Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, he was an on-the-air radio personality for WAXX radio. Later in life, he assisted in the production of several travel documentaries and civil war re-enactment films by independent filmmakers.

David was preceded in death by his parents, sister Audrey Roberts, brothers-in-law Elwyn Roberts and Harry Gibbs and ex-wife Arlyn Zeller.

He is survived by his love of 35-years Mary Carlson, sister Marjorie Gibbs, and many nieces and nephews. All the family will miss David’s engaging personality and colorful stories from his past.

A graveside ceremony and life celebration will take place later this summer. David’s ashes will be interred in Martell, Wisconsin.

